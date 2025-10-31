'Tourist Family' director Abhishan Jeevinth weds girlfriend Akila in grand ceremony

Chennai, Oct 31 Young director and actor Abishan Jeevinth, who shot to fame with his superhit Tamil film 'Tourist Family', on Friday wed his longtime girlfriend Akila at a grand ceremony that was attended by the families and friends of the couple.

Sources close to the director and actor said that the wedding took place at Hanu Reddy's Poes Garden in the city and was attended by the parents, relatives and friends of the couple.

2D Entertainment chief co-producer Rajasekar Pandian was among those who attended the wedding and congratulated the couple.

On Thursday, a wedding reception was held at the Green Park hotel which was attended by a number of film celebrities including actors Sasikumar, Sivakarthikeyan, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak and actresses Simran and Anaswara Vijayan.

Producers Soundarya Rajinikanth, Mahesh Raj Basilian, Arun Vishwa and Shineesh too graced the wedding reception of the couple as did directors 'Poo' Sasi, Ranjith Jayakody, Shanmugapriyan, Prabhu Ram Vyas and Madan. Other celebrities who attended the wedding reception of the director included music director Sean Roldan, lyricist Mohanraj, distributor Virdosh, editor Bharath Ram and Think Music Santosh.

On the work front, director Abishan Jeevinth has turned a full-fledged hero with director Madhan's upcoming romantic entertainer. The film will feature Anaswara Rajan in the lead along with him. It may be recalled that the unit of this film only recently announced that they had wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film had said that the entire film had been shot in Chennai and Trichy. They also added that with shooting having been completed, post production work was to begin shortly.

The yet to be titled film, which is being tentatively referred to as #PRNO4, has been garnering attention ever since it was announced as it will mark the debut of director Abishan Jeevinth as an actor. For the unaware, young Abishan Jeevinth was the director of the superhit film 'Tourist Family', which featured actors Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. The film, which was made on a modest budget and which was released earlier this year, went on to make over a 90 crores at the box office, pleasantly surprising both critics and fans.

#PRNO4, which is being jointly produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth's Zion Pictures and Magesh Raj Pasilian's MRP Entertainment, will have Abishan Jeevinth playing a character called Sathya, while Anaswara Rajan plays a character called Monisha in the film.

