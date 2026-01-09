'Toxic' director Geetu Mohandas identifies Beatriz Taufenbach as actress in intimate scene in film's trailer

Chennai, Jan 9 Seeking to put a stop to the speculation on social media over the identity of the actress seen in a sensuous scene in the trailer of her upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups', director Geetu Mohandas on Friday put out a post on her Instagram stories section, identifying the actress as Beatriz Taufenbach.

To mark the birthday of actor Yash on Thursday, the makers of his upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' chose to reveal a striking glimpse of his character, Raya, through a trailer.

Set against the eerie silence of a cemetery, the video opens with a burial in progress before cutting to Yash’s character seated in a car with a woman in an intimate moment. Behind them, a bomb is placed, yet the two remain completely unfazed.

The calm at the cemetery is short-lived due to a sudden blast and gunfire shatters the moment, plunging the scene into chaos. As smoke fills the air and bodies lie scattered, Raya steps forward with a Tommy gun in hand and smoking cigar.

Soon after the trailer released, social media was abuzz with speculation about the identity of the actress seen in the intimate scene in the trailer. Rumours began doing the rounds that the actress seen in the sensuous scene was Natalie Burn.

The wrong information continued to gain so much traction that many media outlets were conned into believing it, so much so they began putting out reports claiming the actress in the scene to be Natalie Burn.

To set the record straight, director Geetu Mohandas has now put out a post on her Instagram stories section. The director, posting a picture of the actress seen in the trailer, wrote, "This beauty is my cemetry girl @beatrizbach".

For the unaware, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on March 19 this year.

The makers of the film had earlier unveiled the characters of the leading ladies of the film including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor