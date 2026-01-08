'Toxic' teaser: Makers unveil Yash's powerful character teaser on his birthday, fans go crazy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Taking the excitement to the next level, the makers of 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' have unveiled Yash's character teaser, perfectly timing it with the actor's 40th birthday celebrations on Thursday.

The teaser offers a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as 'Raya', instantly sparking excitement among fans.

Set against a backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opens with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence signalling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTPJarajA9Z/

The teaser arrives as a treat for many, who were eagerly waiting for an update, especially when Yash skipped the fan meet on his birthday.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram Story to update his fans, explaining that he is busy with work on his upcoming film 'Toxic.'

In the statement, Yash expressed his understanding of how much his fans have been looking forward to meeting him and how he also misses them. He further explained that while he wanted to meet his fans on his birthday, he couldn't do so because he is "fully immersed" in his work to ensure the film is ready on time. He also promised fans that they would meet in a "much bigger way" soon and assured them that he would personally read all their birthday wishes.

Adding to the growing anticipation, the makers recently unveiled the character posters of Yash and the leading actresses, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutariam, setting the tone of its dark, action-packed narrative.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTNAHy4DS2g/

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

