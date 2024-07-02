Trailer alert! Check out Awkwafina, John Cena's performance in 'Jackpot!'

Los Angeles [US], July 2 : The trailer of John Cena and Awkwafina-starrer 'Jackpot!' has been unveiled.

Set in Los Angeles in 2030, Jackpot! focuses on Katie (Awkwafina), a struggling actress who wins the lottery without realising that the state of California grants everyone else until sundown to murder the winner and claim the prize money without consequences. Helping Katie to stay alive is an amateur lottery protection agent (Cena), who gets a cut of the cash if she survives, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

You can’t win if you don’t play. Starring Awkwafina, John Cena, Simu Liu and directed by Paul Feig, Jackpot! arrives August 15. pic.twitter.com/Cgn2wzKCYz— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 2, 2024

"Katie, you won the lottery. Now, anyone with a losing ticket that kills you before sundown gets your money legally," Cena explains in the trailer. After Awkwafina replies that this sounds like murder, he clarifies, "Oh, not in California. It's just a chance at the big time."

Later, Awkwafina tells him, "I do trust you. I think it's because you look like a bulldog that, like, a witch cast a spell on and turned into a human. You ever get that?"

Feig (Bridesmaids, The Heat) directed Jackpot! Feig previously directed other beloved action comedies like "The Heat" and "Spy." Feig produces "Jackpot!" with Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Laura Fischer. Actor Cena, Michelle Morrissey, Zack Roth, and screenwriter Rob Yescombe executive produce.

'Jackpot!' will be out on Prime Video on August 15.

