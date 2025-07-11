Trailer alert! Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri deliver intense performance as lovers in 'Dhadak 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : The trailer of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer 'Dhadak 2' was unveiled on Friday morning.

Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, 'Dhadak 2' explores love and challenges social norms. The film follows Siddhant's character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers.

In the trailer, Sidhhant and Tripti can be seen fighting for their love and life in a promising film, which tackle cast discrimination. It also highlights the themes of identity, power dynamics, and the painful emotional cost of love.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MFMwvJd12k

Siddhant and Triptii's intense performances as lovers caught eyeballs. Fans have been raving about their chemistry ever since the trailer was launched.

"They look good together," a social media user commented.

"Wow...can't wait for the movie," another one wrote.

Elated to be a part of the script, Triptii shared, "When I started my acting career, I had wished to be a part of certain kinds of films, and I have been a part of those films. Dhadak 2 is not a usual story, in fact, it is special beyond measure. It was quite challenging to play the part. I have always desired to play such kind of characters that could challenge me as an actor, so the thrill of acting continues. And I feel that was justified in Dhadak 2. We are quite proud of this film, and the audiences will realize this once they watch it in theatres."

The film is a follow-up to 2018's Dhadakand a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

