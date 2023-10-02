Trailer for Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali's 'Leave the World Behind’ unveiled 

Los Angeles [US], October 2 : And the wait is finally over. Trailer for Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali-starrer 'Leave the World Behind’ has been unveiled.

As per Variety, the movie stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a couple who books a weekend getaway with their children. In the middle of the night, the owner of the home, played by Mahershala Ali, shows up to seek refuge with his daughter, played by Myha’la Herrold. It is unclear what exactly is happening to the world, but the film is more concerned with what is happening inside the home: Will the two families work together to survive or instead turn against one another?

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1708814191417500013

Kevin Bacon also stars as a conspiracy-obsessed construction worker, in addition to Farrah Mackenzie and Charlie Evans as Roberts and Hawke’s children.

“Leave the World Behind” is the first fictional movie executive produced by the Obamas’ banner Higher Ground Productions, having previously focused on children’s programs, documentaries and historical dramas.

“Leave the World Behind” opens on November 22 before debuting on Netflix on December 8.

