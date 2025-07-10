Trailer for 'The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants' out now

Washington DC [US], July 10 : The makers have released the first trailer for their next cinematic, 'The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants'.

The story follows SpongeBob on a journey across the deep blue sea as he faces off against the Flying Dutchman, a recurring antagonist from the television series, according to Variety.

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, in association with Domain Entertainment and MRC, unveiled the trailer of the upcoming 'The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants'.

"Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman - a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate - on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before", as per the press release.

Based on the series 'SpongeBob SquarePants, created by Stephen Hillenburg, the new film is directed by Derek Drymon. The voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Isis "Ice Spice" Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill.

Animator and writer Derek Drymon makes his feature directorial debut with "Search for SquarePants." However, the story comes from veteran "SpongeBob" writers Marc Ceccarelli and Kaz and Pam Brady, while Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman penned the screenplay. Brady also serves as a producer alongside Lisa Stewart and Aaron Dem, according to Variety.

The last theatrically released "SpongeBob" movie, "Sponge Out of Water," opened to USD 55 million in February 2015.

Paramount Pictures India releases 'The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants' in Indian theatres this December.

