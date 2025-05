Trailer of Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' receives mixed reviews, netizens claim it is 'frame-by-frame copy' of 'Champions'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : After taking a break from acting for a while, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is now all set to return to theatres with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

The trailer for 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a spiritual sequel to the 2007 release 'Taare Zameen Par', dropped on Tuesday. There's been a lot of chatter around the film ever since the makers unveiled the trailer, surprisingly it is for wrong reasons.

While several appreciated the heartwarming storyline of the film, there are many who pointed out "frame-by-frame" similarities between 'Sitaare Zameen Par' trailer and 'Champions', which is an English remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

In the trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir is seen portraying the role of a basketball coach who guides a group of people with intellectual disabilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

As soon as the makers released the clip, netizens flooded social media with their reactions

"Aamir Khan copied scenes frame-by-frame from Champions," an X user wrote.

"Aamir khan upcoming movie Sitaare zameen par is already getting backlash and its not enough movie has no original concept. It is copy of 2023 American sports comedy movie Champions. We know what happened to Lal singh chaddha and now Aamir khan is repeating same mistake," another user voiced his opinion.

The film's team has not yet revealed whether 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a Hindi remake of the popular Spanish drama. The film is directed by Prasanna. Genelia Deshmukh plays a key role in it.

Aamir's previous film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', an official Hindi remake of Oscar-winning film 'Forrest Gump', failed to entertain audience. Now his fans are hoping for Aamir's succesful comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 20.

