Trailer of Ahsaas Channa, Namita Dubey's season 2 of 'Sisters' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Actors Ahsaas Channa and Namita Dubey will soon be seen in the second season of web show 'Sisters'.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show, which revolves around sisterhood. Season 2 will explore new challenges and moments in the lives of the characters portrayed by Ahsaas and Namita.

Ahsaas said he is "really excited for everyone to watch Season 2."

"We've put a lot of love into it, and I think fans will connect with the new storylines. Working with Namita again has been wonderful, and I can't wait for viewers to see how our characters have grown."

Presented by Girliyapa, the second season of 'Sisters' will be out on October 22.

Meanwhile, Ahsaas also came up with a music video 'O Beliya' with singer Darshan Raval.

