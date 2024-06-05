Trailer of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : The highly anticipated trailer of the sci-fi thriller, 'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is all set to release on June 10.

The makers on Wednesday, took to their X account to announce the release date with a striking new poster, stating, "A new world awaits #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th."

The poster shows Prabhas, who plays Bhairava, standing tall on a mountain peak, accompanied by the words, "Everything is about to change."

A NEW WORLD AWAITS! #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 27 this year.

