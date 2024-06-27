Trailer of animated series 'Batman: Caped Crusader' is out now

Washington [US], June 27 : The makers of 'Batman: Caped Crusader' have finally unveiled the trailer of the animated series. It is an animated adaptation of The Dark Knight. The series, which will represent a more complex version of Batman, has been produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

The trailer shows Gotham City being terrorised by the actions of a masked man claiming to be Batman. The police and people are following the superhero to apprehend and punish him.

The trailer starts with a voiceover, "Asking the question on everyone's mind these days, what do you think about the Batman?" In the background, a Batman-like shadow figure can be seen roaming around in the dark before taking flight.

"I am frightened. This whole city is gone to hell in a handbasket," comes another voice. "Well, he's breaking the law, ain't he? So they oughta catch that freak and lock him up" the other character shared.

Gotham City's criminals never sleep, and neither does he. Batman: Caped Crusader premieres August 1.

As per the official description, "Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human the Batman. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Batman: Caped Crusader stars Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne. The other voice artists include Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.

The show is from Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho. The series will premiere all 10 episodes on Thursday, Aug. 1, on Prime Video.

