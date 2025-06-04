Trailer of Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Ace filmmaker Anurag Basu is all set to add a flavour of love to the month of July with his film 'Metro...In Dino'.

The film's trailer was launched on Wednesday, and since then, the audience's curiosity has increased to the next level.

Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta feature in 'Metro...In Dino', which will be released in theatres on July 4.

The trailer gave us a sneak peek into the love stories of the couples - Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Basically, it follows four different love stories of couples young, old, and middle-aged living in a metro, and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKejpi0Cbxe/?hl=en

Sharing the trailer, Kher on Instagram wrote, "TRAILER OUT: Love isn't easy. It's layered, flawed, and deeply human. Metro...In Dino captures it all. Watch the Trailer Now! Catch your own story in cinemas on 4th July 2025!"

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro...In Dino'.

Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will soon arrive in theatres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor