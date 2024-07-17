Trailer of Avika Gor starrer 'Bloody Ishq' will send chills down your spine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Makers of 'Bloody Ishq' starring Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri unveiled the thrilling trailer and is sure to send chills down your spine!

Directed by the master of horror films, Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the trailer video on Tuesaday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The trailer opens with a woman who's lost her memory after an accident. As she arrives on an island with her husband, she begins to experience unexpected situations inside her home.

The trailer takes fans to a flashback of Vikram's other previous hit film Raaz (2002), starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. The scenes of ghosts and the air of the movie seem to be on similar lines.

Gor said, "I feel very fortunate that Vikram Sir (Vikram Bhatt) thought of me when he was visualizing this film. Horror is something I enjoy as a genre and to land this role was interesting and challenging. This is entirely different from my roles in 1920: Horrors of the Heart or Mansion 24. I'm really grateful that when it comes to strong, emotional female characters I'm considered and it gave me this great opportunity to work with the Bhatts again.Neha's character helped me explore my inner abilities as an actor and I thoroughly enjoyed working with Disney+ Hotstar."

Talking about the film, director Vikram Bhatt said, "It may be hard to believe me, but I am scared of watching horror films, even though I absolutely enjoy making them for the viewers. I had been wanting to make a horror love story for the longest and when I spoke to Bhatt sahab about it, without a second thought, he jumped in and then Bloody Ishq happened. I wanted to retain some elements of a horror film like a dark setup, ghosts and spirits while also adding my own twists to the tale and giving it a fresh mix of a love story, suspense and horror. Avika Gor is one of the most talented actors in the industry and after 1920: Horrors of the Heart, I just knew I had to have her in Bloody Ishq and she has outdone herself with her performance. I am sure that the film will leave an unforgettable mork on Disney+ Hotstar's audiences."

Sharing his thoughts, producer Mahesh Bhatt added, "It is always great to create new films with Vikram as our vision is very similar and we are always on the same page when it comes to giving the audiences what they would love to watch. Bloody Ishq is a one of a kind gripping story that will keep the viewers thinking about the film even when the film is over. We received constant support from Disney+ Hotstar which made working with them a pleasurable experience. A gripping storyline, unexpected twists and horrors that will constantly haunt, Bloody Ishq has all this and more and I am confident that Disney + Hotstar's audience will definitely enjoy the film."

The film is set to release on July 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor