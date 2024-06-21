Trailer of Bhojpuri film 'Uttaran' with Yaminiiee Singh, Gaurrav Jha, Raksha Gupta to release on June 25

Mumbai, June 21 Bhojpuri actress Yaminiiee Singh on Friday shared the first look poster of her upcoming film 'Uttaran', co-starring Gaurrav Jha and Raksha Gupta.

Taking to social media, Yaminiiee shared a poster of the film in which we can see her posing in a yellow saree and sporting sindoor and mangalsutra. In the middle, Gaurrav is standing wearing a maroon sherwani and is in a tense state of mind.

On the other side is Raksha, who is smiling and wearing a white saree. The poster shows Yaminiiee handing over a bridal red saree to Raksha's character.

Along with sharing the first look, the 'Patthar Ke Sanam' actress also announced that the trailer of the movie will be released on June 25.

The post is captioned as: "Uttaran trailer launch on 25th June, at 9 am only on @enterr10rangeela TouTube channel."

Produced by Vinay Singh, Rama Prasad, Monika Singh, and Chandresh Mehta, the family entertainer is directed by Raj Kishore Prasad Raju, and written by Surendra Mishra and Vivek Mishra.

Director Raj Kishore wrote: "Rama prasad production & Enterr10 Rangeela ki aur bahut hi achi film ka first look hai aur tailer 25 June @9am ko release hogi... bas dua me yaad rakhe... love you all".

The fans of the Bhojpuri stars could not control their excitement on seeing the poster and commented: "Ye bhi aag hi lagane wali hai". Another said: "Hit baa". Many other users dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Yaminiiee also has 'Jaisi Saas Waisi Bahu' in the pipeline. She is known for films like 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Chhaliya', 'Pyar To Hona Hi Tha', and ‘Premgeet’.

Gaurrav has also starred in the movie ‘Pati Patni Ka Pyar Khatta Meetha Achar'.

On the other hand, Raksha has worked on Bhojpuri projects like 'Thik Hai', 'Commando Arjun', 'Rowdy Inspector', 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna', 'Shankhnaad', 'Son of Bihar' and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor