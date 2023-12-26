Trailer of 'Cubicles Season 3' unveiled, to stream from this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 : Makers of the upcoming comedy-drama series 'Cubicles Season 3' unveiled its official trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Sony Liv dropped the trailer which they captioned, "Input: = , Output: , What happens when Piyush steps into a new role as a team lead? Watch Cubicles Season 3, streaming on 5th Jan on Sony LIV."

Directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum and produced by Arunabh Kumar, Cubicles 3 stars Abhishek Chauhan, Badri Chavan, Ayushi Gupta, Niketan Sharma, Ketaki Kulkarni, Nimit Kapoor, Khushbu Baid, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Arnav Bhasin, Pratish Mehta in pivotal roles.

The world is run by people sitting and working in their cubicles. The series follows the story of Piyush Prajapati, from the time he gets his first salary, working weekends, work-life balance, and a little bit of heart to all kinds of highs and lows.

The show follows many firsts and chronicles the life of Piyush, a typical Indian first jobber and the people around him.

Soon after the makers dropped the trailer, fans and followers swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Excited for this," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Yay these guys are back."

'Cubicles Season 3' will be streaming on Sony Liv from January 5, 2024.

