Trailer of docu-series on Sheena Bora case unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 : Trailer of 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth' has been unveiled.

Directed by Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy, the four-episode docuseries examines the complexities of the highly-debated Sheena Bora case.

Here's the link for the trailer.

The trailer ends when Indrani is asked, "Did you murder your daughter Sheena?" Indrani smiles and retorts, "What a stupid question."

The docu-series revolves around the infamous case of Indrani Mukerjea, the former CEO of INX Media, who made headlines in 2015 for her alleged involvement in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

The series comes months after Indrani Mukerjea's 2023 memoir, Unbroken: The Untold Story.

'The Indrani Mukherjea Story: Buried Truth' features interviews of Indrani Mukerjea, along with her children Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, several veteran journalists and lawyers.

