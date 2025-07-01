Trailer of Edgar Wright's The Running Man unveiled

Los Angeles [US], July 1 : The trailer of Edgar Wright's The Running Man has been unveiled.

The film, which stars Glen Powell and Josh Brolin, is all set to be released in India on November 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Paramount Pictures India.

Set in a near-future society obsessed with spectacle and survival, The Running Man follows Ben Richards (played by Glen Powell), a desperate father who volunteers for a brutal reality TV deathmatch in order to secure life-saving treatment for his daughter. Contestants must survive for 30 days on the run across a surveilled nation, hunted by both professional killers and civilians, for a USD 1 billion prize.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FI7k7ChvPPc&feature=youtu.be

Directed by Edgar Wright, with a screenplay co-written by Wright and Michael Bacall, the trailer teases high-stakes action sequences. The film also features Colman Domingo, Katy O'Brian, Michael Cera, Lee Pace, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Jayme Lawson, and Sean Hayes.

