Trailer of Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy's 'Showtime' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 : The trailer of Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy-starrer 'Showtime' has been unveiled.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran are also a part of 'Showtime'.Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show.

Taking to his Instagram account, Karan Johar shared the trailer of 'Showtime'.

In the trailer, Emraan is seen playing the role of an influential film producer. The reporter, played by Mahima Makwana, can be heard discussing topics like nepotism on television.

Excited about 'Showtime', Emraan earlier said in a statement, "Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels".

He said the audience is keen to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and "let me just say - we have heard you all! Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood!"

'Showtime' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

