Trailer of Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's series 'Barzakh' out now

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 : 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are back to entertain the audience with their new show 'Barzakh'.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer of Asim Abbasi's supernatural romance.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the emotional journey of a 76-year-old man who shocks his estranged children and grandchildren by announcing his intention to marry the ghost of his first love.

Excited about the show, Fawad Khan said, "It was amazing. I grew to love the people I was working with and it felt like being at home. After having seen Cake, when I was approached for Barzakh, I jumped at the opportunity. Asim's work sets him apart as a very unique director whose emphasis is on character development in a way that is contemporary. Also, I've always wanted to attempt something out of the ordinary and Barzakh is nothing ordinary. It's downright experimental and I love it. Asim and Shailja are a power combo. They've tuned into each other's sensibilities and aesthetics. That makes the process all the more easier. Working with such a team is always a pleasure."

"Under Asim and Shailja there are many other people who've made this journey memorable. Namely Zoobia, Hussain, Nabeel, Ariana, Yasser and last but not the least Waqas Hasan. As a producer, how Waqas brought the story to life is nothing short of extraordinary, and his dedication to the craft is deeply inspiring. I'd like to keep the theme of the show a secret. It's a family reunion under supernatural circumstances. That's all I'll say for now. Working with Sanam after all these years is still a comfort zone. I enjoyed it and I believe in her skills. It always makes my job easy. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed the process of making it," he added.

Sanam Saeed also opened up about her experience working in the show.

She said, "Being part of 'Barzakh' has been an immensely rewarding experience for me. The show's premise, which explores themes of family, love, loss, and the afterlife, fascinated me from the start. As an actor, I'm constantly seeking roles that challenge me and offer a fresh perspective on storytelling. 'Barzakh' does just that, presenting a narrative that transcends conventional boundaries and delves into the realms of the mystical and the unknown. From the minute Asim narrated the story to me, I instantly knew that I had to be a part of this project. Asim has always been a person who tries to explore the unexplored, and this is why I have always been his fan."

"What excites me the most about this is reuniting with a stellar actor like Fawad and sharing the screen with Salman Shahid, Sajid Hasan and other Fawad who I've worked closely with in theatre. Shailja as a producer has been an absolute dream to work with as always. Now, with the global release of Barzakh, I cannot wait to take the viewers into the world of nowhere," she further said.

Barzakh will be released simultaneously on Zindagi's YouTube and ZEE5.

