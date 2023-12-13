Trailer of 'First Act' docuseries unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : The trailer of 'First Act' docuseries has been released.

The project explores the journey of child actors and their parents in the Hindi TV and film industry. This six-part unscripted series follows six key child artistes, capturing their lives in both personal and professional settings. Their experiences are juxtaposed with insights from seasoned actors who made their debut in the industry as child artistes, older child actors, parents, casting directors, and filmmakers, offering a comprehensive perspective into the subject, read a statement.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of child artistes and the difficulties faced by them, as they pursue their family's dreams and their own aspirations. It also features perspectives from renowned industry professionals who started their career as child artistes like Sarika, Jugal Hansraj and older child actors like Darsheel Safary, and Parzaan Dastur.

It also presents insights from acclaimed filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Amole Gupte, who have worked closely with child artists, as well as casting directors such as Mukesh Chhabra, Honey Trehan, and Tess Joseph.

Written, produced and directed by Deepa Bhatia, the docuseries will premiere on Prime Video on December 15.

