Trailer of 'First Copy' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : A trailer of new series 'First Copy' was unveiled on Monday.

Directed by Farhan Zamma, 'First Copy' stars Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D'Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad.

First Copy is set against a cultural landscape that reflects real issues of accessibility, nostalgia, and the value of original creation. In an age where digital consumption is reshaping entertainment, the series offers a reflection on why supporting legal, creator-first content matters more than ever, as per the makers.

Have a look at the trailer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUNMi-m7yB0

On making his OTT debut, Munawar in a press note shared, "First Copy is that underdog story and extremely special to me as it marks my acting debut in a series. Playing the role of Arif was an interesting challenge; he's full of life, has his flaws, but is someone with big dreams. Growing up, films were a huge part of my world, and this story took me back to those days. It's a mix of nostalgia, hustle, and emotion, and I'm excited for the audience to see this new side of me."

Krystle D'Souza, who essays the role of Mona, expressed, "Mona is a woman of various masks, she is regal, wounded, and unapologetically proud. For me, it was refreshing to portray a woman who refuses to disappear, even when the world tells her she's past her prime. Her connection with Arif is about relevance, comfort, and maybe even redemption. First Copy gave me space to portray those quiet emotions between the lines, and that's where Mona really lives."

'First Copy' will be out on Amazon MX Player soon.

