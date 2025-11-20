Trailer of Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia's 'Perfect Family' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : The trailer of Neha Dhupia and Gulshan Devaiah's 'Perfect Family' was released on Thursday, offering viewers a delightful first look into a "quirky, chaotic, and utterly relatable Punjabi household."

Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa and Girija Oak Godbole are also a part of the show.

Created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak, the series will premiere on JAR Series' official YouTube channel on November 27.

Sharing his excitement, Gulshan Devaiah in a press note shared, "Perfect Family is the kind of story that feels both entertaining and necessary. As Indians, we hardly ever talk openly about mental health, especially within the family. This show approaches that discomfort with a lot of heart and humour. Playing a character who is trying to hold his family together while navigating therapy sessions was both fun and deeply meaningful. I think audiences will see a bit of themselves in every character and hopefully take away something genuine while enjoying a good laugh."

Neha Dhupia added, "When I first heard the script of Perfect Family, I instantly connected with how honest, funny and relatable it was. Families can be messy, emotional, dramatic and that's exactly what makes them beautiful. What I loved most is how the show talks about therapy without making it heavy; instead, it talks normalising therapy. Working with this cast was an absolute joy, and I can't wait for audiences to meet this perfectly imperfect family."

The show also marks Pankaj Tripathi's debut as a producer.

