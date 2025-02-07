Trailer of 'Hindi Vindi' film out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : The trailer of Neena Gupta and Mihir Ahuja-starrer 'Hindi Vindi' has been unveiled.

Sharing the trailer's link, the makers on Instagram wrote, "Hindi-Vindi Trailer is OUT! Story of an Aussie teen @mihirahuja_ on his musical journey to honour his Grandmother @neena_gupta. A magical musical collaboration of legends @guysebastian, @javedmohsin_official and @therashmivirag. Sing your hearts out. Album out next week."

'Hindi-Vindi' is created by filmmakers including director Ali Sayed, writer Jay Sharma and producers Aniket Deshkar, Anil Sharma and Sunny Shah.

Speaking about the film, director Ali Sayed earlier said, "This film is a labour of love, and we can't wait for audiences to embark on this journey with us. The first look is just a glimpse of what's in store, and we believe it will leave everyone eagerly anticipating the release."

The film's music is composed by the award-winning musician duo Javed-Mohsin and Guy Sebastian.

'Hindi Vindi' is a musical drama exploring intergenerational language barriers within the migrant community. It will be released in Australia on February 27.

