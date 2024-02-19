Trailer of Huma Qureshi's 'Maharani 3' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 : Huma Qureshi is back to entertain the audience with the third season of the 'Maharani' show.

Created by Subhash Kapoor, and directed by Saurabh Bhave, 'Maharani 3' also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles

In the show, Huma essays the role of Maharani aka Rani Bharti.

Sharing the show's trailer, Sony LIV took to Instagram and wrote, "Bandook kamjor log chalate hai, samajdaar log dimaag! Watch Rani's revenge unfold in Maharani 3. Trailer out now!"

'Maharani 3' is produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda. It will be out on March 7.

Meanwhile, Huma recently launched her debut novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero'. The book is set in a fantasy land with its own geo- and socio-political spin.

On turning author, Huma earlier said, "I've learned that accepting who you are, with all your quirks and uniqueness, is the most empowering journey one can embark on. We live in a world that needs diversity, and every individual's story is a piece of that beautiful mosaic. Stories of fierce women are not just the need of the hour; they are the timeless tales that inspire generations, reminding us that strength and resilience know no boundaries. We need these stories to remind ourselves that we, too, can be the heroes of our own lives. This novel is deeply personal and it puts out there the rawest, most unfiltered version of me."

