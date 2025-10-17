Trailer of 'Jatadhara' unveiled

New Delhi [India], October 17 : The trailer of Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer 'Jatadhara' was unveiled on Friday evening.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, 'Jatadhara' is set to be released on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu.

Official synopsis of the film read, "Jatadhara is set in a world where black magic isn't just a ritual it's a dangerous weapon that unleashes forces beyond human control. Rooted deeply in forgotten folklore, the story peels back layers of ambition, greed, and ancient rituals that refuse to remain buried. What begins as a treasure hunt slowly descends into a terrifying supernatural chase, where age-old curses awaken and restless spirits return to claim what's theirs. In this world, faith collides with modern reality, blurring the line between belief and fear."

Excited about the film, Sonakshi said, "What makes Jatadhara powerful is how it weaves the supernatural into real human emotions. The fear here isn't just external it's something that lingers in the mind long after the story ends."

Sudheer Babu added, "This is one of the most intense and challenging roles I've taken on. The story's depth and the energy it carries are unlike anything I've experienced before."

The trailer was launched digitally by superstar Mahesh Babu.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami.

