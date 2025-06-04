Trailer of John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba's 'Heads of State' garners fans' attention

Los Angeles [US], June 4 : And the wait is finally over. On Wednesday, the trailer of Priyanka Chopra, John Cena and Idris Elba-starrer 'Heads of State' was released.

The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind Hardcore Henry (2015) and Nobody (2021). It is an action-packed comedy about the U.S. President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world if they can work together.

Take a look at the action-packed trailer

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKe0CSxx9PE/?hl=en

Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine also play crucial roles in 'Heads of State'.

The trailer received a thumbs up from the fans.

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Woah it looks interesting."

"Can't wait for this film," another one wrote.

Official synopsis of the film read, "In the action-comedy Heads of State, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries' "special relationship." But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversarywho proves more than a match for the two leaders' security forcesthey are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world."

Heads of State will be released on Prime Video on July 2.

