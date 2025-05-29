Trailer of Kajol-starrer mythological horror 'Maa' unveiled, fans impressed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : Bollywood star Kajol has never shied away from experimenting with different roles and genres.

From comedy to romance, she has done it all. And now she is all set to come up with a horror drama.

On June 27, her film 'Maa' is all set to be released in theatres. The makers have described the film as a "mythological horror", which tells the story of a mother who becomes Kali to protect her daughter from demons.

Earlier on Thursday, the film's trailer was unveiled. It gave a glimpse of the characters performed by Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma.

The trailer of the film started with Kajol driving a car with her daughter seated in the backseat. However, the quiet drive of the mother-daughter soon took a frightening turn as a mysterious figure slammed into the glass window, and the two of them find themselves in a village where girls have been disappearing for the last four months.

The trailer ended with Kajol's powerful dialogue, "Jab tak teri maa tere sath hai, tera koi kuch nahi bigaad sakta. (As long as you have your mother with you, no one can ever harm you)."

Cinema buffs were left impressed after watching the trailer and expressed their excitement about the film's release on social media.

"Omg this trailer looks so powerful! I'm can't wait," a social media user wrote.

"Too good," another one commented.

The trailer was launched in Mumbai in the presence of the entire team of 'Maa'. Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn also graced the event with his presence. The surprising element of the trailer launch was R Madhavan, who played the antagonist in last year's Shaitaanwalked in unannounced.

Thanking Madhavan for specially flying down to Mumbai from Chennai for the event, Ajay said, "He (Madhavan) was shooting in Chennai but he flew to the city specifically to attend this event. Thank you so much".

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. Vishal Furia has directed it.

