Trailer of Karan Wahi, Maanvi Gagroo-starrer 'Half Love Half Arranged' season 2 out, Rithvikk Dhanjani joins the cast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : On Monday, the makers of Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo unveiled the trailer for the second season of 'Half Love Half Arranged'.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the "delightful yet tangled love story of Riya. Just as she begins to settle into what she thinks is her perfect love story, a sudden revelation throws everything into question. Faced with unexpected challenges and choices, Riya navigates the complexities of love, family expectations, and her own desires. As she stands at the crossroads between two different paths, her journey goes through self-discovery and modern romance, capturing the dilemmas many face today when choosing between a love that feels comforting and effortless, and a relationship that offers the future you've always envisioned but is fraught with complications."

Rithvikk Dhanjani is also a part of the show now.

Reprising his role as Jogi, Karan Wahi in a press note shared, "Getting back into Jogi's character was a wonderful experience. He's someone who wears his heart on his sleeve, but this season pushes him to confront parts of himself he wasn't ready to face. He's trying to understand the complexities of love and responsibility, and I think that vulnerability will resonate with a lot of people. Working with Maanvi again was amazing, and Rithvikk's character adds a fantastic twist to the story."

Maanvi Gagroo, who returns with her character Dr Riya in the series, says that Season 2 of Half Love Half Arranged dives deeper into the highs and lows of Riya's journey, and continues to stay real and relatable.

"Coming back as Riya felt like picking up right where we left off, but this season challenges her (Riya) in a new way. I feel this season will resonate more with the audience as she faces decisions that might be difficult & painful but ultimately help us grow. I'm excited for the audience to see this slight coming of age side of her", Maanvi said.

Expressing his delight of being part of the series, Rithvikk Dhanjani, shared, "Stepping into the world of Half Love Half Arranged has been a thrilling ride. Ved is a character who embraces life with a certain lightness and joy, which I think will appeal to viewers. His bond with Riya feels natural and heartfelt, and I hope audiences enjoy the energy he brings to Riya's life and to the Tanwar family. It's been a blast working alongside such talented actors and I feel this season is sure to be a rollercoaster of emotions!"

Created by Dice Media, 'Half Love Half Arranged' will be out on Amazon MX Player on November 15

