Trailer of 'Khalbali Records' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : 'Khalbali Records' show, which stars actors Ram Kapoor, Saloni Batra and Skand Thakur, is all set to be out.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the series, which is a musical drama. It explores the evolving dynamics between indie and commercial music, set against a father-son rivalry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the series brings alive its core theme of music through soulful soundtracks produced by the ace composer Amit Trivedi along with unique indie hip-hop tracks by Azadi Records.

'Khalbali Records' follows the "journey of Raghav, a talented music producer working at his father's prestigious record label, Galaxy Records." After a tragic event shakes his world to its core, Raghav becomes increasingly disillusioned with the way his father's company operates and its lack of genuine support for artists.

Determined to create a new record label that truly values and nurtures its artists, Raghav makes the bold decision to leave Galaxy Records and start anew. However, his journey is fraught with significant challenges, including fierce competition from his own family, especially his ruthless father, who is unwilling to let go of his control and power within the music industry. Raghav's struggle to build a label that stands for artistic integrity and innovation becomes a profound and personal battle, testing his resolve and resilience at every turn, as per the information received by JioCinema team.

Excited about the project, Ram Kapoor said, "Khalbali Records offers a fresh perspective on the music industry, highlighting the power struggle between indie artists and commercial labels, and capturing the essence of the rising indie wave! As a self-confessed music -lover, I immensely enjoyed being a part of a series where music isn't simply an add-on, but infact a central character taking the narrative forward. I was instantly drawn to the complex father-son relationship of my character, which allowed me to explore multiple layers of emotion and portray a figure who is ambitious, successful, and deeply flawed."

Amit Trivedi, the music producer of the show said, "Khalbali Records is not just a series; it's a musical journey with each note carefully chosen to reflect the myriads of emotions captured in the narrative. It's not often that we find a show that places music at the very heart of its storytelling. It inspired me to create a soundtrack in collaboration with Azadi Records that reflects the intensity of the emotions experienced by the protagonists. It took us weeks to ensure that each note and melody was the best we could do and matched the emotions in the script."

'Khalbali Records' will be out on JioCinema on September 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor