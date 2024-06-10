Trailer of Lakshya Lalwani's debut film 'Kill' to be out soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Makers of action-thriller 'Kill' starring Lakshya in the lead role are all set to unveil the trailer of the film soon.

Building more anticipation among fans, the producer of the film Karan Johar teased fans with the trailer news.

He captioned the post, "Get ready to get a taste of the bloodiest ride Indian cinema has ever offered!#KILLTrailer OUT SOON! Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal & Tanya Maniktala. Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. India theatrical release - 5th July. Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised."

Recently, makers unveiled the intriguing teaser.

A regular train trip to New Delhi turns into a battleground as two commandos face a group of attacking bandits. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala lead the action-packed scenes on the fast-moving train.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar.

Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theaters on July 5, 2024.

It earned reviews for its thrilling action scenes, marking Lakshya as a rising star in the film industry.

Lakshya, initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy Dostana 2, now stars in the lead role of 'Kill'. He is accompanied by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala as they navigate the intense fight that erupts aboard the speeding train.

