Trailer of Lara Dutta, Jimmy Shergill's 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : The trailer of Lara Dutta and Jimmy Shergill-starrer 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' has been unveiled.

Inspired by real life events that shook the nation, the show will take viewers behind the scenes of India's largest defence operation, JioCinema said in a press release.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3zUjFSIoqh/?hl=en

As per the makers, the web series "decodes the modern warfare that isn't simply fought on physical borders but transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geo-politics."

On what the audience can expect from the show, Jimmy said, "This is unlike any role that I have done in the past. It has been challenging to say the least but also immensely satisfying to be part of India's first war-room focused web-series inspired from real life events that shook the nation. We always read or hear about what happens on-ground during a war-like situation but being a part of Ranneeti allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy, the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room."

He added, " I remember an especially difficult schedule when the entire unit worked for 48 hours with no breaks but not a single cast member complained. We were on no-sleep but the adrenaline rush kept us going and how. It felt like we were right there in the middle of all the action."

Lara Dutta who plays a power-broker, spoke about the shooting experience, "The urgency, the split-second decision making and the pressure in a war-room is unlike any other. As actors, being able to translate those emotions in an honest and authentic manner is a tough task. However, when you work with a brilliant team like that of Ranneeti, you grow tremendously as an actor with every single scene and dialogue delivery. Being from an air-force background, working on the show felt close to home. We cannot wait for the audience to experience national pride the way we did, every single day on the set!"

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' will be out on JioCinema on April 25. It also stars Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor