Trailer of Malayalam film '1001 Nunakal' unveiled, check out

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 7 : Malayalam film '1001 Nunakal' is all set to be out on OTT soon.

Produced by Salim Ahamed, 1001 Nunakal (Thousand and One Lies) is directed by Thamar K V and written by Thamar and Hashim Sulaiman.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvpECe7JWxj/

The film stars Vishnu Agasthya, Remya Suresh, Shamla Hamza, Niiniin Kassim, Zhinz Shan, Noufal Rahman, Vidhya Vijaykumar, Sooraj K Nambiar, Rashmi K Nair, Sudeep Koshy, Sajin Ali, Sudheesh Scaria, and Anusha Shyam among others.

Sharing more details about the film, director Thamar K V said, "1001 Nunakal is an intimate exploration of friendships tested by secrets. It is a powerful reminder that appearances can be deceiving, and behind closed doors lie stories we cannot fathom. The movie unfolds with a series of revelations, heartaches, and unforeseen twists that will undoubtedly leave you yearning for more. I am thrilled to present the film to a wide audience."

'1001 Nunakal' will be streaming from 18th August on Sony LIV.

