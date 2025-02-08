Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'I'm Not An Actor' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 : Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next film is titled 'I'm Not An Actor'.

Piquing audiences' interest, the makers on Saturday unveiled the movie's trailer, which showcases "two actors engaging in a gripping audition via video chat, with Nawazuddin delivering a performance that keeps viewers hooked."

"An ode to the art and craft of acting. But also, to the life of an actor. The frustrations, the complexes, the vulnerability, living in the moment, improvising with life itself and over time, the inner harshness and anger. But also the capacity to love in a boundless and unlimited manner and the ability to use art for catharsis. To actors," film director Aditya Kripalani wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Kripalani (@adityakripalani)

Produced by Mumba Devi Motion Pictures, Main Actor Nahin Hoon (English title: I'm Not An Actor) also features Chitrangada Satarupa. The film is set for its world premiere at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California this March.

Directed by Aditya Kripalani, this Hindi-English drama follows a puritanical Mumbai actor mentoring a retired, depressed Frankfurt banker through video calls.

Nawazuddin was last seen in Rautu Ka Raaz with Narayani Shastri, Rajesh Kumar and Atul Tiwari in key roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor