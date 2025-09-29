Trailer of Prabhas' 'The RajaSaab' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Finally! The trailer of Prabhas-starrer 'The RajaSaab' was unveiled on Monday evening.

The trailer of the horror fantasy drama opens with Prabhas' character being controlled by Boman Irani's character through hypnosis, immediately creating an intense and mysterious atmosphere. It also showcases his romance with the three leading ladies.

The trailer launch itself was celebrated with mass screenings across 105 theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Speaking about the film, director Maruthi said, "With The RajaSaab, we wanted to create a world that's grand, emotional, and entertaining in every sense. The trailer is just a glimpse of the scale and heart we've put into this film. Prabhas garu has brought unmatched energy and charm to the role, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen. Finishing the intro song recently was a special moment for mewhether you take it as a note of love for our darling superstar or the song's title, the emotion behind it is straight from the heart."

TG Vishwa Prasad, People Media Factory, on the film, added, "From building India's largest horror set to assembling a stellar cast led by Rebel Star Prabhas, our aim has always been to deliver an unforgettable Pan-India spectacle. The overwhelming response to the trailer, both online and in theatres, has strengthened our belief that the film will strike a chord with audiences everywhere. This is just the beginning of the celebration."

Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are also a part of 'The RajaSaab', which will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

