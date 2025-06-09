Trailer of Ram Kapoor, Mona Singh's show 'Mistry' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Actors Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh are gearing up for the release of their show 'Mistry'.

On Monday, the show's trailer was unveiled. The series stars Ram Kapoor as detective Armaan Mistry, and Mona Singh as Sehmat, his "fearless and sharp-witted partner". Joining them is an eclectic ensemble cast featuring Shikha Talsania as Sharanya and Kshitish Date as cop Bunty.

Directed by Rishab Seth, Mistry is the Indian adaptation of the critically acclaimed US series Monk.

On what fans can expect from his character, Ram in a press note said, "Armaan is one of the strangest, most fascinating characters I've played. He has his quirks but they aren't just that, they are his coping mechanisms. It's his way of bringing order to a disordered world. And yet, somehow, he's the guy who walks into chaos and finds clarity. The experience of working on this project and accepting Mistry was one of the most fulfilling ones I have had in my career. Mistry is bizarre, fun, unpredictableand full of soul."

Mona Singh, on portraying Sehmat shared, "Sehmat is strong, self-assured, and crucial to how the story unfolds. She doesn't tiptoe around Armaan's oddities; instead, she challenges him, balances him, even outwits him at times. She's an anchor with her own motivations and sharp edges. Mistry makes you laugh, then makes you thinkand then makes you laugh again because the characters are so unapologetically themselves. I think that's what will stick with the audience."

Shikha Talsania also opened up about her character.

"Sharanya is spunky, smart, and completely unfilteredshe brings a different energy into Mistry's world, sometimes feeding the chaos, sometimes grounding it. As an actor, this project gave me so much to explore. I've always loved a good thriller, but adding this kind of humourthis manic unpredictabilitywas such a rush. It's so exciting when you're with a team on and off camera that is ready to play. That's what Ram, Mona, Kshitish got to do with our fun ringmaster, our director Rishab - we got to play," she shared.

'Mistry' will be out on JioHotstar June 27.

