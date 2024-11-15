Trailer of Rana Daggubati's chat show out, SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan mark presence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to come up with his talk show on Prime Video.

Titled 'The Rana Daggubati Show', the project will feature a dazzling line-up of guests, including SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Nani, Rishab Shetty, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sree Leela, Ram Gopal Varma, and many more over eight episodes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's trailer. Have a look at it.

Excited on donning the host avatar, Rana in a press note said, "The Rana Daggubati Show isn't your ordinary talk show! It's a highly entertaining and interactive window into the very real and unfiltered lives of celebrities that appear on the show. My connection with them and the industry is family-like and not merely professional, and that's what makes our conversations and the time we spend engaged in commonly shared hobbies so much more fun and natural."

He added, "It's a one-of-a-kind hangout spot where celebrities can feel right at home and truly be their candid and authentic selves. In the show, just as in our day-to-day lives, we're absorbed in creative collaborations, reminiscing memories over a cup of coffee or munching our favorite food, cracking jokes, and delving into the back stories behind some of the most memorable moments in our respective careersthat maybe only a handful of people in the world would know."

'The Rana Daggubati Show' will be out on November 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor