Trailer of Rana Daggubati's chat show out, SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan mark presence
November 15, 2024
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to come up with his talk show on Prime Video.
Titled 'The Rana Daggubati Show', the project will feature a dazzling line-up of guests, including SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Nani, Rishab Shetty, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sree Leela, Ram Gopal Varma, and many more over eight episodes.
On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's trailer. Have a look at it.
Excited on donning the host avatar, Rana in a press note said, "The Rana Daggubati Show isn't your ordinary talk show! It's a highly entertaining and interactive window into the very real and unfiltered lives of celebrities that appear on the show. My connection with them and the industry is family-like and not merely professional, and that's what makes our conversations and the time we spend engaged in commonly shared hobbies so much more fun and natural."
He added, "It's a one-of-a-kind hangout spot where celebrities can feel right at home and truly be their candid and authentic selves. In the show, just as in our day-to-day lives, we're absorbed in creative collaborations, reminiscing memories over a cup of coffee or munching our favorite food, cracking jokes, and delving into the back stories behind some of the most memorable moments in our respective careersthat maybe only a handful of people in the world would know."
'The Rana Daggubati Show' will be out on November 23.
