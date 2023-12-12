Trailer of reality series 'Mission Start Ab' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : The trailer for the upcoming reality series 'Mission Start Ab' has been released.

The show evaluates 10 early-stage founders and entrepreneurs under the mentorship of three distinguished investors: Kunal Bahl (co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital), Anisha Singh (founder of She Capital, founder and ex-CEO of MyDala), and Manish Chowdhary (co-founder of WOW Skin Science).

During the course of this competition, the competing founders also face challenges featuring prominent faces from the business and entertainment world, such as Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Rohit Shetty (Filmmaker), Riyaaz Amlani (Impresario Entertainment Hospitality), Zeenah Vilcassim (Zomato Live Entertainment), Nilesh Kothari (Trifecta Capital) and Saikiran Krishnamurthy (xto10x Technologies).

Masaba Gupta and Cyrus Sahukar have come on board to host the show.

Sharing more details about the show, Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India, said, "At Prime Video, we strive to be a force for good for the country. Through our multiple skill-development initiatives, including the Letter of Engagement signed between Amazon and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, we have worked towards developing talent that can directly and indirectly contribute to the nation. We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the Office of the PSA, Government of India, on Mission Start Ab, a series that leverages the power of entertainment to encourage all Indians to be audacious and bold with their ambitions."

The series has been conceptualised and developed in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, with the objective of discovering entrepreneurs from diverse corners of India and empowering them to create the next potential unicorns, read a statement.

Elaborating on the role that series like Mission Start Ab can play in furthering the growth of India's startup ecosystem, Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, said, "I am extremely happy to see Prime Video has developed episodes on the storyline shared by the Office of PSA for future startups to learn through OTT on skill sets required to lead as founders of startups. Scalable capacity building can be achieved through such breakthrough interventions."

Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, also expressed excitement about the show.

"Entrepreneurship is an intense, transformative journey, and I've witnessed this through the lens of being a founder, mentor, and investor. The startup sector in India buzzes with brilliant minds and innovative ideas that have immense potential to accelerate our nation's economic growth. To catalyse their success, we need a robust ecosystem that provides them with the necessary resources, support, and guidance. This is where Mission Start Ab steps in, marking a significant leap towards building a stronger foundation of knowledge and support for our aspiring entrepreneurs and startups. Each of the 10 founding teams on the show represents the youthful energy and diverse talent of our nation, embodying not just skills but an insatiable hunger to succeed against all odds. I am elated to be a part of this journey, sharing my experiences and insights and acting as a guide and mentor to these passionate individuals who are scripting their own stories of struggle and triumph across India," he said.

'Mission Start Ab' will be out on Prime Video on December 19.

