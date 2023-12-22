Trailer of season 3 'The Legend of Hanuman' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : The trailer for the third season of 'The Legend of Hanuman' has been released.

Sharing the link, streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar dropped the trailer and captioned it, "Dharm ke rakshak, Prabhu Shri Ram ke Param Bhakt, aa rahe hain Pavan Putra Hanuman.Dekhiye Mahabali Hanuman ki kahani ka agla charan - #HotstarSpecials #TheLegendOfHanumanS3, streaming from 12th Jan 2024."

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who lent the voice to Ravan's character, said, "I have grown up hearing about the legendary adventures of Hanuman and now being a part of the story as Ravan seems unimaginably surreal. The impact it had on my childhood made this opportunity even more special. As a kid, I was always fascinated by the heavy laughter of Ravan and how it kept everyone on their toes and getting to do that was a big challenge because that laughter really needs to be one that takes the attention of all the viewers. I used to rehearse the laughter over and over again during the dub; so much so that I used to startle the crew members around me. I'm excited for viewers on Disney+ Hotstar to watch this exciting tale of good vs evil in this new season as they uncover this new chapter of the mythology."

Sharing more details about the upcoming season, Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and the Creator and Executive Producer of The Legend of Hanuman said, "Entering Season 3 of The Legend of Hanuman we will expand on the epic saga of the perpetual war between the forces of good and evil, and how the immortal Lord Hanuman becomes the ever-burning beacon of hope amidst the harrowing darkness. For the first time, the grandeur of the epic battle at Lanka and the beings of gods, demons, forest creatures, and great warriors, will be visualized through high quality animation, creating a visual spectacle event that transcends age groups to connect audiences across India and the world. Season 3 of The Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar, will show how courage and hope always will defeat darkness and that the true measure of a hero goes far beyond the powers they have, but rather, is defined by their inner strength, compassion, character, and loyalty."

'The Legend of Hanuman' season 3 will be out on January 12.

