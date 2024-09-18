Trailer of Shantanu Maheshwari's series 'Ishq In The Air' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : Actor Shantanu Maheshwari is all set to come up with a new series 'Ishq In The Air', which also features Medha Rana.

The recently dropped trailer showcases the life of Naman, a creative and driven photographer from Indore, who is rooted in his family's successful Namkeen empire. Wherein, Kavya is a free-spirited hair stylist from Mumbai, who forges her own independent path. Their lives take a turn when a serendipitous meeting at an airport, sets their romantic journey in motion. As they navigate the thrill of their new-found connection, can Naman and Kavya bridge the gaps between their diverse backgrounds and embrace the love growing between them?

Sharing his thoughts about the show, Amogh Dusad - Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, in a note shared by the show's team said, "Building on our array of beloved romantic content, we're delighted to present Ishq in the Air. This captivating story follows Naman and Kavya's whirlwind romance, which blossoms after a coincidental encounter at an airport. As their destinies intertwine, viewers will be hooked on their sparkling chemistry. We're excited to bring this delightful romance to our audience, who have consistently showered us with love for our romantic shows."

Adding to it, Shantanu Maheshwari who plays the role of Naman said, "It feels great to come back with another tale of romance on Amazon MX Player which will deeply resonate with the audiences. Ishq in the Air is a love story that brings together Naman and Kavya, two individuals from diverse backgrounds, as they embark on a journey of love. As the two of them board their flight of love, they soar through the ups and downs of life, discovering the true meaning of connection and devotion. We hope that Ishq in the Air will strike a chord in the hearts of our viewers with its relatable themes and authentic portrayal of characters. So yes, I am looking forward to seeing everyone's response, it's been made with a lot of love."

Medha Rana, who will be seen portraying the role of Kavya Mehra in the series, also opened up about her experience.

"Ishq in the Air is a love story that will transport the audience back to the days of classic romance! Working on this project has been a really fun and enriching experience. This story shows how the perfect recipe for love does not exist! Love is what you make of it and even if the odds are all against you, you don't stop believing in the magic of love. I'm hoping that the viewers will love the show as much as we did while creating it," she said.

The series will be out on Amazon MX Player on September 20.

