Trailer of Shriya Pilgaonkar's 'Chhal Kapat' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar will be seen essaying the role of a cop in 'Chhal Kapat The Deception'.

Ajay Bhuyan has directed the murder mystery, which also features Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva.

Official synopsis of the project read, "Set against the hauntingly beautiful backdrop of a village near Burhanpur, the story unfolds at an intimate destination wedding. Bride-to-be Alisha Dixit has chosen her ancestral haveli for the celebration, bringing together her childhood best friendsMehak, Ira, and Shaluunder one roof for the first time in years. What begins as a joyful reunion soon takes a dark turn. As laughter fills the air and old memories are rekindled, long-buried tensions resurfaceculminating in tragedy when Shalu, now a rising social media influencer, is found dead."

The celebration quickly "descends into a psychological thriller, as suspicion, secrets, and betrayal cast shadows over the festivities. Each friend carries hidden scars and simmering resentments, and as the investigation deepens, every bond begins to fray. At the center of this chilling whodunnit is Inspector Devika (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar), a sharp, no-nonsense cop with a haunted past of her own."

On Sunday, the show's trailer was unveiled. Have a look at it

Excited about the show, Shriya Pilgaonkar in a press note said, "Chhal Kapat The Deception isn't your typical murder mystery or whodunnit. I'm thrilled to be playing a police officer for the first timebut what makes this role truly special is the complexity of the character. Devika isn't just an officer; she's someone haunted by a dark past, which in turn sharpens her investigative instincts."

"She sees what others might miss, not in spite of her past, but because of it. It's exciting to portray a cop who breaks the moldDevika is sharp, and morally complex. Characters like hers are rarely seen in this space, where officers are often portrayed as strictly black or white," Shriya added.

'Chhal Kapat The Deception' is all set to be released on ZEE5 on June 6.

