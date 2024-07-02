Trailer of Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh's 'Kakuda' unveiled, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem are all set to entertain with their film 'Kakuda'.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film and it looks promising.

'Kakuda' follows the story of Sunny played by Saqib Saleem, a less-educated guy who is in love with Indira portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha. Determined to be together, they marry and move to the village of Ratodi only to be cursed by 'Kakuda'. On their wedding night, Sunny fails to open the smaller door for Kakuda at 7:15 pm sharp, inviting Kakuda, a wicked ghost who punishes the man of the house by inflicting a hump on their back that grows until their demise on the thirteenth day. With Sunny's life hanging by a thread, Indira seeks help from Victor, an eccentric ghost hunter played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Together, they embark on a freakishly hilarious yet spooky journey to solve the mystery of Kakuda, and uncover the shocking truth about the ghost's identity, motives, and the village's haunting curse that has lasted for decades.

Excited about the film, Riteish said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the quirky and eccentric world of 'Kakuda'. Playing the role of Victor, an unconventional ghost hunter, allowed me to tap into a side of my acting abilities that I hadn't fully explored before. This character is unlike any other I've portrayed, and that's what makes it so exciting. Blending horror and comedy is a delicate balance, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside such talented co-stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. 'Kakuda' takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, leaving you both laughing and scared."

Saqib Saleem mentioned, "While theatrical releases have their charm, OTT platforms offer an incredible opportunity to connect with more masses. The film's quirky and intriguing storyline about solving the mystery of a ferocious ghost and a cursed village's haunting ritual is what initially drew me in. Of course, the chance to work with talented actors like Sonakshi Sinha & Riteish Deshmukh was another major reason I said yes. We had an absolute blast on set, and I'm confident our comedic chemistry will leave viewers in stitches. I can't wait for everyone to experience the spine-chilling laughter that 'Kakuda' promises to deliver."

'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, will be out on ZEE5 on July 12.

