Trailer of Spanish film 'Culpa Tuya' out now

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Prime Video on Saturday unveiled the trailer of Spanish film 'Culpa Tuya'.

Have a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video España (@primevideoes)

Culpa Tuya brings back Nicole Wallace (Skam Espana, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Manana es hoy, Hit) in the roles of Noah and Nick. Also continuing in their roles are Marta Hazas (Dias mejores, Pequenas coincidencias), Ivan Sanchez (Bose, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?) and Eva Ruiz.

Also, joining the cast for this sequel, the well-known actress Goya Toledo (Amores perros, Veneno) as Anabel, Gabriela Andrada (Los protegidos ADN, Los herederos de la tierra) as Sofia, Alex Bejar (Elite, Al fondo hay sitio) as Briar, Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de plata) as Michael, and Felipe Londono (Entrevias, Perfil falso) as Luca, as per a note shared by Prime Video team.

The official synopsis of the film read, "The love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the maneuvers of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick's mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well?"

Culpa Tuya has been directed by Domingo Gonzalez (Culpa Mia, El Bar), who also returns as writer alongside Sofia Cuenca, produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) (Veneciafrenia, 30 monedas, El bar) with Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers.

The film will be out on the streaming giant on December 27.

