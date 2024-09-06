Trailer of 'Superboys of Malegaon' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Filmmaker Reema Kagti is coming up with a film titled 'Superboys of Malegaon'.

An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. Set in the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, this movie draws from real-life events of Nasir Sheikh to deliver a powerful and uplifting story.

Superboys of Malegaon celebrates the essence of friendship, filmmaking, and perseverance, and highlights the creativity and relentless spirit of those who dare to dream and overcome challenges to bring their vision to life.

"Roll sound Camera Action...Witness the labour of love straight out of

Malegaon #SuperboysOfMalegaon in Cinemas, January 2025," the post read.

Superboys of Malegaon is set for an exclusive world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, followed by a showcase at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10.

The movie is slated to release in theatres in January 2025 before its streaming launch on Prime Video.

