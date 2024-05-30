Trailer of Surbhi Jyoti, Gashmeer Mahajani's 'Gunaah' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : The trailer of Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani-starrer 'Gunaah' has been unveiled.

The series follows the story of Abhimanyu, played by Gashmeer Mahajani, who embarks on a journey of vengeance after a betrayal. Anil Senior has directed it.

https://x.com/DisneyPlusHS/status/1796168255431913556

Sharing experience helming the show, director Anil Senior said, "With Gunaah, we wanted to explore the complex nature of a hero turned anti-hero. The show delves into the themes of justice, love, betrayal, and revenge, blurring the lines that define them. Our goal was to create a narrative that takes the viewers on an emotional journey of moral ambiguity. This project is very close to my heart."

Mautik Tolia, Managing Director at Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd said, "Gunaah has been a labour of love and hard work, and we are incredibly proud to have collaborated with Disney+ Hotstar to bring the story to life. With its complex characters and gripping narrative, our aim is to keep the users hooked and provide them with daily entertainment. We hope that the audiences like it."

Gashmeer Mahajani also opened up about his experience working in the show.

He said, "Playing Abhimanyu has been a transformative experience. The character's depth and the intense narrative make this a compelling story and it was a great pleasure working with the entire cast and crew of Gunaah. I have had the best time on this project with Surbhi Jyoti, she is an amazing actor and an even better co-star and friend."

Surbhi Jyoti added, "The show's fast-paced nature and intricate plotlines will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tara's journey is as intense and gripping as Abhimanyu's, and I'm thrilled to bring her to life. Working on Gunaah has been incredibly rewarding and I've had the most fun working with Gashmeer and Zayn. They're both brilliant in the series and we are all excited to bring to our fans this journey of love, challenges, conflicts and betrayal."

Zayn Ibad Khan also expressed his excitement.

"Working on Gunaah was the best decision I ever made. From the moment I heard the story, I was excited to play Shiva. He is driven by the love for his friends and family. There are some very intense sequences which took an emotional toll but it was also an invaluable experience as an actor. I've enjoyed unraveling every bit of Shiva and his personality. It's also an honor to be working with Disney+ Hotstar yet again after my last series with them," he said.

'Gunaah' to stream from June 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor