Trailer of Tamannaah Bhatia's ' Aakhri Sach' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : Actor Tamannah Bhatia is all set to come up with an investigative drama titled 'Aakhri Sach'.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's trailer.

Take a look

Sharing more details about the show, Robbie said, "The story of Aakhri Sach is sensitive and each and everyone has put a lot of hard work to deliver this series. The series was created to narrate a story about a complicated case by bringing the police point of view to the forefront. Aakhri Sach is a fictional story, with fictional characters, inspired by a real case that shook the nation. It follows the crime investigation done by a female cop named Anya. The character of Anya is played by Tamannah Bhatia and she has done a lot of preparation to get into the character."

Tamannaah also expressed her excitement.

She said, "When Aakhri Sach came to me, it was a story that immediately shook my very core. This character is very special to me - firstly because it’s the first time ever I am playing a police officer in a long format and secondly, the emotional vulnerability of Anya that Aakhri Sach displays is like none other. Playing this sharp and fierce cop, really pushed me to embrace all the discomfort and perceptions that came with it and overcome them."

'Aakhri Sach' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 25.

