Trailer of Telugu multi-starrer 'Kannappa' out now
By ANI | Updated: June 14, 2025 22:33 IST2025-06-14T22:29:30+5:302025-06-14T22:33:27+5:30
New Delhi [India], June 14 : The trailer of Telugu multi-starrer 'Kannappa' was unveiled on Saturday.
Led by Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, the film captures the journey of a fearless devotee of Lord Shiva, set against a visually rich and emotionally stirring backdrop.
The trailer also features Akshay Kumar in a powerful portrayal of Lord Shiva, a divine presence that adds gravitas to the narrative. Joining the ensemble are Prabhas, who hints at a pivotal role in the larger story, and Mohanlal, who lends quiet strength and wisdom in his special cameo. Mohan Babu is also a part of the film.
Check out the trailer
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, 'Kannappa' also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan. It will hit the theatres on June 27.
