Trailer of Telugu series ' Vyooham' out now

On Wednesday, the makers of 'Vyooham' unveiled the trailer of Telugu series.

The eight-episode crime thriller features Sai Sushanth Reddy, Chaitanya Krishna, Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay, and Shashank Siddamsetty in prominent roles.

The trailer showcases ACP Arjun Ramachandra, portrayed by Sai Sushanth Reddy, as he engages viewers in a relentless quest for justice. The plot unfolds from a seemingly simple hit-and-run involving a tragic loss for a pregnant couple into a compelling tapestry of intertwined lives.

Tasked with tracking down a serial killer, a trained Naxal, handling a suspended cop, and dismantling a terrorist organization, ACP Arjun's journey is intensified by the haunting echoes of his own painful past. The trailer takes the audience through numerous twists and turns promising an immersive experience that transcends conventional crime-thrillers.

Sharing more details about the series, director Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati said, "Creating Vyooham was a fantastic journey for me. Teaming up with Annapurna Studios and directing my first series felt like a thrilling creative ride. The complex storyline and the strong performance by Sai Sushanth Reddy and the cast have turned Vyooham into a special project. I'm grateful and excited that our passion project will reach a diverse audience."

Sai Sushanth Reddy also opened up about his role in the series.

"Portraying the character of ACP Arjun Ramachandra was both challenging and exhilarating, and I always strive to push my limits in every role. Vyooham is an example of this - a crime thriller with strong performances."

"Working with an incredible cast and a visionary director was a rewarding experience, and I'm looking forward to audiences all over the world immersing themselves in the complexities, drama, and thrilling quest for truth. I am confident that this gripping series will leave a lasting impact on viewers," Sushanth Reddy said.

' Vyooham' will be out on December 14 on Prime Video.

