Trailer of Tennis legend Roger Federer's documentary out now

New Delhi [India], June 4 : The trailer of a documentary capturing the sporting legend Roger Federer's final days before his retirement has been unveiled.

Titled 'Federer: Twelve Final Days', the documentary will be out on Prime Video on June 20.

Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia and director Joe Sabia, Federer: Twelve Final Days is an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer's illustrious career. "Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades. Featuring interviews from legendary rivals and friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, Federer: Twelve Final Days provides unprecedented access to the relationship between these unparalleled stars," a statement said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7waCFaNOMn/

In 2022, Federer announced he was retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles over two decades, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The cameras of Kapadia and co-director Joe Sabia also followed Federer at his final Laver Cup appearance as part of Team Europe.

His loss was followed by a tearful farewell. The trailer also includes clips from Federer's childhood and early tennis playing days, where he showed promise before turning professional.

"I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder, they were like giants to me. And I began to dream," Federer reads into a microphone for Kapadia's cameras.

Federer: Twelve Final Days is a Lafcadia Productions production. The film is produced by Kapadia and George Chignell.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor