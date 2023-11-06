Trailer of 'The Railway Men' unveiled, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : The trailer for 'The Railway Men' has been released.

Helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, the series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It showcases the unshakeable courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city's darkest hours.

Witness a tale of strength, resilience, and sacrifice of a few people on the night of a massive human tragedy. #TheRailwayMen - a four episode series inspired by true stories arrives November 18, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/d5OBf7i8Ob— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 6, 2023

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan feature in the lead roles.

The trailer highlights how courage can be found in the darkest of times and ordinary men can rise up to extraordinary challenges. It brings forth the heroic attempt of individuals who worked tirelessly and in a race-against-time ensured the safety of hundreds of people on the fateful night of the world's worst industrial disaster. The Railway Men promises to be a must watch thrilling drama.

Gearing up for the show's release, Shiv Rawail said, "Directing this series has been a deeply emotional and rewarding journey. It's a story of the human spirit that needed to be told, to remind people of the power of resilience in the face of adversity. I am truly humbled and honored to helm this series. To be able to execute my passion project under the able guidance of YRF Entertainment; to be able to work with talent like R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Juhi Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, Divyendu, Babil and so many others in my very first outing as a director and for this series to reach the global audience through Netflix is truly a dream come true."

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000. Thousands of survivors have said they, their children and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems causing cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological disorders as a result of the leak.

'The Railway Men', which is created under the banner of YRF Entertainment, will be out on Netflix on November 18.

The Railway Men is a gripping 4-episode character-driven series based on the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor