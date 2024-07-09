Trailer of 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : The trailer of series 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' has been unveiled.

In the trailer of the Netflix show, master of mayhem Puneet Krishna and comedic genius Amrit Raj Gupta present a glimpse of the fun in store. Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak feature in the show.

On creating the songs for the series, producer and music composer Ram Sampath shared, "It was like composing a symphony for a circus! Each note had to capture the whimsy, tension, and sheer madness of Tribhuvan's journey. Can't wait to share it with the audience!"

Tanya Bami, Series Head Netflix India said, "Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper is a super fresh and delightful show which has the best of creator Puneet Krishna at play. The setting, the characters, the dialogues are all memorable and fresh and packs in the comedy, tension and lots more. Puneet's writing and Ram's music create the perfect blend of comedy, action, drama and romance.This show joins the fantastic line-up of comedy genre content our members have enjoyed on Netflix this year. Get ready for our next pot boiler."

The drama series is an ordinary man's wild ride through chaos and secrets, as he finds himself in the world of comedic mishaps after he becomes the target of a dangerous gang of halwaais.

On what audience can expect from the show, co-director and creator Puneet Krishna earlier said, "Tribhuvan Mishra's transformation, driven by desperation and the need to survive, gave us a rich canvas to play with themes of ethics, survival, and those tricky unintended consequences. Writing this series was all about striking the perfect balance between humor and the serious choices he has to make. I can't wait for everyone to meet Tribhuvan and his crazy world. Our amazing ensemble cast really brought all the characters to life, adding so much depth and authenticity."

It will be out on July 18.

